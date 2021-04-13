Kwmg LLC Has $22.04 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 100.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,075 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $22,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,406,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

