Kwmg LLC Has $3.47 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.