Kwmg LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 32,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IP opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

