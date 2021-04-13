Kwmg LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,460 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC owned 0.05% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

PB stock opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.08. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

