Kwmg LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kwmg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $165,535,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,167,000 after purchasing an additional 226,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,016,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $227.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.33 and a fifty-two week high of $228.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

