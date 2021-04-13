Kwmg LLC Has $3.98 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Kwmg LLC trimmed its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $116,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Whirlpool by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,928,000 after purchasing an additional 215,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 208,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $29,357,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of WHR stock opened at $237.52 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $238.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.29.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.