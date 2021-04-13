Kwmg LLC Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kwmg LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,946 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 1.0% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,010,000 after purchasing an additional 628,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,525,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $312,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,475,000 after buying an additional 96,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,347,000 after buying an additional 858,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.23. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

