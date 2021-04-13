Kwmg LLC Has $7.78 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Kwmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $280.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $156.62 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

