Kwmg LLC Lowers Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Kwmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,273 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

