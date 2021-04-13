Kwmg LLC Purchases 16,914 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kwmg LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $116.18 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $116.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.91.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

