Kwmg LLC Purchases 2,805 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kwmg LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.8% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,348.2% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 34,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 31,980 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $336.67 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $198.75 and a 12 month high of $338.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.