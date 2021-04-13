Kwmg LLC Purchases 33,331 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.1% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kwmg LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $19,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $94.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $94.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

