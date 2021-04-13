Kwmg LLC Sells 1,136 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kwmg LLC cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AON by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,354,000 after acquiring an additional 189,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,660,000 after acquiring an additional 81,994 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,828 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $238.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $239.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.76.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.54.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

