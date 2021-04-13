Kwmg LLC Sells 1,198 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kwmg LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $320.79 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.37 and a 52 week high of $321.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.21 and a 200-day moving average of $277.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $344.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.97.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

