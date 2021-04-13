Kwmg LLC Sells 19,416 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kwmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,416 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 5.3% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 794,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after buying an additional 30,395 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 144,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 53,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $50.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43.

