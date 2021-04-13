Kwmg LLC Sells 2,582 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Kwmg LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.67.

