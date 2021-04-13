Kwmg LLC Sells 3,024 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kwmg LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

