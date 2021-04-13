Kwmg LLC Sells 36,398 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Kwmg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,398 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,467,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in L Brands by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after buying an additional 1,276,710 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in L Brands by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,722,000 after buying an additional 1,115,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB stock opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.95. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $67.23.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LB. Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

