Kwmg LLC Sells 5,099 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kwmg LLC trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,134,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $650.27 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $576.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.57. The company has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.71.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

