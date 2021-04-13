Kwmg LLC Sells 7,001 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Kwmg LLC lowered its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, FIG Partners raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

Shares of KSS opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.42.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

