Kwmg LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kwmg LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,604,000 after purchasing an additional 304,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,428,000 after buying an additional 35,894 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,880,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 457,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,813,000 after buying an additional 33,346 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 328,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,138,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $380.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.78. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $220.62 and a 1 year high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

