Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 32,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 315,444 shares.The stock last traded at $30.98 and had previously closed at $31.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.29.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $767,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,005,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $440,844.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,824.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,848 shares of company stock worth $17,164,422.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $24,769,000. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $7,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 97,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,803,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.