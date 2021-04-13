L Brands (NYSE:LB) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

LB stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.76. 2,447,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $67.27.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 48,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

