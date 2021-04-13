L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp Units’ Quiet Period To End on April 20th (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp Units’ (NASDAQ:LCAAU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, April 20th. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp Units had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:LCAAU opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp Units has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp Units alerts:

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp Units Company Profile

There is no company description available for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.