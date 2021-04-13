L. Mary Smith Sells 10,000 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $680,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,083,173.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

L. Mary Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $787,000.00.

SWTX stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.41. The stock had a trading volume of 378,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

