Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the March 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LBRMF remained flat at $$0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 142,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,968. Labrador Iron Mines has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

