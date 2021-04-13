Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,321 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.32% of Ladder Capital worth $15,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 114,665 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Robert Perelman sold 20,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $215,575.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,889.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 19,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $193,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 733,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 2.33. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

