LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Upgrades IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) to Neutral

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was upgraded by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

IZEA Worldwide stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,299. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $287.37 million, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IZEA. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 236,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.