LafargeHolcim’s (HCMLY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HCMLY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. LafargeHolcim presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $12.32. 27,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,819. LafargeHolcim has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

