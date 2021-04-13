Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 311.1% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Lake Shore Bancorp stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lake Shore Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

