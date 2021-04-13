Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,882,000 after buying an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.71.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $650.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $576.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.