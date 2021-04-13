Lambda (LAMB) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lambda has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $148.68 million and $30.56 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00057143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00088321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.72 or 0.00627387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00039464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00032113 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,480,451,638 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.