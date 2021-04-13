Lamden (TAU) Price Reaches $0.0678 on Major Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Lamden has a market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $792.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011712 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000846 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

