Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Down 77.8% in March

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDSCY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. 1,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2453 per share. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.