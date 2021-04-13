Landbox Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded 98.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $9.99 million and $119,847.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00065330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00259648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.15 or 0.00673761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,513.34 or 0.99537838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $576.98 or 0.00918710 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,792,116 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

