Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LSTR. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $172.03. 172,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,752. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $94.12 and a 52-week high of $177.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.70.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

