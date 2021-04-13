Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $147.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Landstar System traded as high as $174.45 and last traded at $171.89, with a volume of 1177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.78.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

