LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Short Interest Up 339.3% in March

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, an increase of 339.3% from the March 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 514.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNXSF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.08. 513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $80.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNXSF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

