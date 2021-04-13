Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORD) Short Interest Up 249.4% in March

Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,800 shares, an increase of 249.4% from the March 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

LGORD stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.77. 288,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,876. Largo Resources has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LGORD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Largo Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

