Lawrence R. Dickerson Sells 1,571 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Lawrence R. Dickerson sold 1,571 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $24,224.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,106.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of GLDD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 218,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,162. The company has a market cap of $975.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.94. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. Equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

