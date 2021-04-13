Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 4,831.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,541 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Lazard worth $15,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.70.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $46.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.