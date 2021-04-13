Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LAZ. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Shares of NYSE LAZ traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.37. The company had a trading volume of 887,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,457. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lazard will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth $44,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

