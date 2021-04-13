LBRY Credits (LBC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.24 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $122.02 million and $1.24 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00064780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00260095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.25 or 0.00668706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,615.25 or 0.99800715 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $581.50 or 0.00912273 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00019537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

