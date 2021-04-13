LDH Growth Corp I Units (NASDAQ:LDHAU) Shares Down 0.3%

LDH Growth Corp I Units (NASDAQ:LDHAU) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 255,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

LDH Growth Corp I Units Company Profile (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

