Lead Wallet (LEAD) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.58 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $753,041.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00065844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.02 or 0.00258237 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.47 or 0.00667646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,087.29 or 0.99935446 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $578.31 or 0.00916084 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00019403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

