Leadcoin (LDC) Market Capitalization Achieves $235,100.67

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Leadcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Leadcoin has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Leadcoin has a total market capitalization of $235,100.67 and $1,344.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00058305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00019887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00089624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.56 or 0.00647669 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00039318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00032103 BTC.

Leadcoin Profile

Leadcoin (CRYPTO:LDC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 coins and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 coins. Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Leadcoin’s official website is www.leadcoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LeadCoin empowers businesses to sell their unused leads and buy hot leads from other businesses. Sellers automatically share their unused leads in real-time. LeadCoin’s matching algorithm then analyzes and matches leads to buyers. Leads who didn’t match one business, are now the perfect match for another.​​The LDC Token represents the right to acquire leads from other businesses in the network. Consumers can earn LDC tokens by sharing their data with interested businesses on LeadCoin's Lead Sharing Network. The data is shared via a cookie or web form and is related to products or services they wish to buy. Then they get real-time targeted offers from the business that bought their lead. As their lead is being exchanged on the network, they earn LDC tokens directly to their digital wallets!​ “

Buying and Selling Leadcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leadcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

