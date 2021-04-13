Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Rating Reiterated by Craig Hallum

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Craig Hallum in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.50. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEAF. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:LEAF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 691,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,444. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $326.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.90. Leaf Group has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEAF. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the fourth quarter worth $10,749,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,322,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 763,089 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Leaf Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,441,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Leaf Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

