Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.00

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.00 and traded as high as $29.44. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 29,930 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $168.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.82 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEE. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 151.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 126,563 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,078,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 515,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.