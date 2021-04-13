Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.00

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.00 and traded as high as $29.44. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 29,930 shares.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $168.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.20 and a beta of 1.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEE. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 151.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 126,563 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,078,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 515,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.
About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.
