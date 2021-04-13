Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $299.20

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 299.20 ($3.91) and last traded at GBX 298.40 ($3.90), with a volume of 1631936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296.20 ($3.87).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 251.78 ($3.29).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £17.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 280.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 249.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

In other news, insider Toby Strauss acquired 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £2,751.35 ($3,594.66). Also, insider Jeff Davies sold 74,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.75), for a total value of £213,361.54 ($278,758.22). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,959 shares of company stock valued at $774,753.

About Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.