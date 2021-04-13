Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Sells £638,439.44 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Nigel Wilson sold 215,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87), for a total transaction of £638,439.44 ($834,125.22).

LGEN stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 293.80 ($3.84). The company had a trading volume of 11,366,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,695,050. The stock has a market cap of £17.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 280.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 249.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) per share. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.48%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 251.78 ($3.29).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

